8 people killed in massive explosion at Firecracker factory in Tamil Nadu

Bhubaneswar: As many as eight people were killed in a massive explosion at a fireworks factory near Sivakasi in Tamil Nadu.

The incident took place at a firecracker manufacturing unit near Sivakasi in Tamil Nadu’s Virudhunagar.

The explosion has also left twelve other people seriously injured with severe burns, according to police. The police has also pointed out that the factory was a licenced unit.

The reason behind the fire incident is not known yet. The police is investigating the incident.