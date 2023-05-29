Sahil, main accused of murdering 16-year-old minor girl in Delhi, arrested

New-Delhi: In a shocking incident, main accused Sahil, who has killed a 16-year-old girl Sakshi in Delhi’s Shahbad, has been arrested from Bulandshahr.

According to reports, Sahil and Sakshi were in a relationship and they had an altercation. In a fit of rage, he brutally killed his girlfriend (16-year-old) Sakshi in Delhi’s Shahbad area on Sunday.

The entire incident was captured on CCTV in which he was seen gruesomly attacking the girl with big stones and later stabbed her multiple times.

Reacting against the ghastly attack on a minor, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted: “A minor girl is brutally murdered openly in Delhi. This is very sad and unfortunate. The criminals have become fearless, there is no fear of the police. L-G sir, law and order is your responsibility, do something. The safety of the people of Delhi is of paramount importance.”

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Suman Nalwa informed that they have arrested Sahil from Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh. He used to work as a mechanic for AC and Refrigerators. Further investigation is underway, We will make sure that the maximum punishment is given to the accused.