Shocking: 16-year-old girl stabbed 40 times by jilted lover in Delhi’s Rohini

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, a 16-year-old girl in Shahbad Dairy locality of Delhi was brutally stabbed by her friend on Sunday. The incident was caught on a CCTV camera and shared widely on social media.

The Delhi Police have arrested the accused AC mechanic Sahil from Bulandshahr.

The dead victim was identified as Shakshi. Reports claim that she was stabbed 40 times by the accused, Sahil, in the Shahbad dairy area of Rohini.

On the CCTV camera, the accused can be seen stabbing the girl repeatedly with a knife and later smashing her face with a concrete block, while passersby keep watching the whole incident.

दिल्ली के शाहबाद डेरी में एक नाबालिग मासूम गुड़िया को चाकू गोद-गोदकर मारा गया और उसके बाद पत्थर से उसे कुचल दिया गया। दिल्ली में दरिंदों के हौसले बुलंद हैं। पुलिस को नोटिस जारी कर रहे हैं। सब हदें पार हो गई हैं। मैंने अपने इतने सालों के करियर में इससे ज़्यादा भयानक कुछ नहीं देखा। pic.twitter.com/0kC4ht4q1f — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) May 29, 2023

According to reports, the victim and the accused were in a relationship. It has been reported that Shakshi was on her way to attend the birthday party when suddenly Sahil came and started stabbing her. A day before the incident, the duo had an ugly fight.

Meanwhile, an FIR under Section 302 has been registered at PS Shahabad Dairy on the complaint of the victim’s father.

Further details are awaited.