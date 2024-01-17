Ram Mandir consecration ceremony: Truck carrying Lord Ram’s idol reaches temple premises

Ayodhya: The truck carrying Lord Ram’s idol has reached the Ayodhya Ram Mandir premises. In the video shared by media agency ANI, devotees are heard chanting ‘Jai Shree Ram’, when the truck carrying Ram Lalla’s idol reaches the premises.

Earlier, Union Minister for Mines, Coal, Law, and Parliamentary Affairs, Pralhad Joshi, confirmed that the Ram Lalla idol sculpted by Karnataka artist Arun Yogiraj has been finalised for installation at the Ayodhya Sri Ram Mandir.

Taking to his social media account, the union minister said, “The statue for the Prana Prathistapana of Sri Ram at Ayodhya has been finalised. The statue, sculpted by renowned artist from our land (Karnataka), our pride Arun Yogiraj, is going to be installed at Ayodhya. It is also a standing example of the cherished relationship between Lord Hanuman and Lord Ram. It won’t be wrong to say that this is a great service to Ram Lalla from Karnataka, which is regarded as the land of Lord Hanuman.”

Arun Yogiraj had completed the idol of Ram Lalla and handed it over to the Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. Arun had taken over six months to create the Ram Lalla idol. He stayed in Ayodhya for the entire period and worked for 12 to 14 hours a day.