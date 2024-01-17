Car museum owner builds ‘Ram Temple’ car in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A car museum owner from Hyderabad has built a ‘Ram Mandir’ car ahead of the much awaited temple’s consecration ceremony on January 22. The car museum owner, identified as Sudhakar Yadav is set to display the unique car at his museum Sudha Car museum in Hyderabad.

According to reports, the car will be displayed at the famous Numaish exhibition in the city. This will remain functional between January 1 and February 15.

Meanwhile, special perfumes from Kannauj will be sent for Ram Lalla to Ayodhya for the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple on January 22. Apart from this, many other things like biggest incense stick, biggest diya and other things have been prepared for the inauguration ceremony.

The consecration ceremony of the Ram temple will be organised on January 22 in Ayodhya. Over 7,000 people including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other celebrities are likely to attend the special ceremony.

At the same time, the General Secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, Champat Rai has confirmed that devotees will be allowed to visit the Ram Temple from January 23.