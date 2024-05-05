Poonch terror attack: 1 soldier martyred, 5 injured, major search operation underway

Poonch: One Indian Air Force soldier martyred and five other soldiers were injured in terrorist attack on an Indian Air Force convoy in Poonch of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

According to official reports, the massive search operation is being carried out to track the terrorists. Meanwhile, the security forces have laid down nakas and checking is underway in the area.

As per reports, additional forces of the Indian Army reached the Jarra Wali Gali (JWG) in Poonch on Saturday late at night.

It is worth mentioning here that the incident took place at Sanai village. The incident resulted in the injured personnel being promptly transported to the Command Hospital in Udhampur. However, one of them succumbed to injuries.

Following the attack, the local Rashtriya Rifles unit initiated cordon and search operations in the area, with support from the Army and police, to track down the perpetrators.

The IAF confirmed the incident through a tweet, stating that the targeted convoy had been secured, and emphasising the ongoing investigation.

“An Indian Air Force vehicle convoy was attacked by terrorists in the Poonch district,” officials said. Furthermore, the vehicles have been secured inside the air base in the general area near Shahsitar.

More details are awaited.