PM Narendra Modi pays homage to martyred CRPF personnel on 5th anniversary of Pulwama attack

New Delhi: PM Narendra Modi took his official handle on X (formerly Twitter) to pay tribute to the CRPF personnels who were martyred in the Pulwama attack on February 14, 2019. He wrote, “I pay homage to the brave heroes who were martyred in Pulwama. Their service and sacrifice will always be remembered.”

It has been five years since 40 CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force) personnel were killed in a ‘suicide attack’ on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway. It is noteworthy mentioning that the attack was claimed by the Pakistani terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammed, and was led by Masood Azhar.

A Kashmiri Youth from the Pulwama district, Adil Ahmad Dar, was the suicide bomber who carried the attack. A military convoy was carrying over 2500 CRPF personnel from Jammu to Srinagar. The suicide bomber rammed a vehicle carrying over 100 kg of explosives into their bus at Lethaporra in Pulwama.

While 40 CRPF personnel lost their lives, many others were left critically injured in the Pulwama attack.

The Pulwama attack in 2019, has been considered as one of the deadliest ones in decades.

Earlier on the fourth anniversary of the Pulwama attack, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Kashmir Zone Vijay Kumar had said of the 19 militants involved in the attack in 2019, eight have been killed, seven arrested and four, including three Pakistanis, are still alive.