PM Modi wears special jacket made of recycled plastic bottles in Parliament

On February 8, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed parliament wearing a Nehru jacket made of recycled plastic bottles to promote sustainability.

During the budget session of Parliament, the PM was seen wearing a sky-blue “bandhgala” jacket, which is made from 28 single-use plastic bottles.

Reportedly, the jacket was gifted by the Indian Oil Corporation during India Energy Week in Bengaluru.

It should be noted that the Indian Oil Corporation recycles 10 crore bottles every year, which will also be used to make drones for the armed forces.

Hon'ble Shri @narendramodi, presented with a dress made out of recycled PET bottles under #IndianOil's #Unbottled initiative by @ChairmanIOCL. We will convert 100 million PET Bottles annually to make uniforms for our on-ground teams & non-combat uniforms for our armed forces.

With an investment of Rs 19,700 crore, the government has recently launched the National Green Hydrogen Mission, which aims to encourage the adoption of technology and market leadership in this field, reduce the country’s reliance on imports of fossil fuels, and make the economy more carbon-neutral.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposed priority capital investments for the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas’s energy transition and net zero goals, as well as energy security, in the budget.