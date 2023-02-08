PM Narendra Modi is likely to flag off Vande Bharat trains on February 10

Maharashtra: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to flag off two Vande Bharat trains on February 10. The two Vande Bharat trains between Mumbai-Pune-Solapur and Mumbai-Nashik Road-Sainagar Shirdi will depart from Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus.

The Vande Bharat train was recently observed during test runs in the western ghats, where additional locomotives are typically used to support trains. However, India’s indigenously designed semi-high speed train effortlessly navigated the steepest ghats.

Additionally, the railways intend to introduce three brand-new Vande Bharat trains in Bihar. The Patna-Ranchi, Patna-Howrah, and Varanasi-Howrah routes may be served by the new trains. These trains are likely to be launched in April.

The railway minister announced on February 1 that Vande Metro would be operational soon.The Vande Metro is the equivalent of the Vande Bharat train, and it will provide passengers with a first-rate experience.

Further, he added, the first indigenously designed and built hydrogen train would roll out in December 2023.