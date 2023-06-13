NEET UG 2023 result announced, 2 students top the medical entrance

Bhubaneswar: The National Testing Agency (NTA) declared the result of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (UG) – 2023 on Wednesday.

The NTA conducted the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for 2087462 candidates at 4097 different Centres located in 499 cities across the country including 14 cities outside India on 7 May 2023.

In this test as many as 28,330 candidates from Odisha have become successful. A total of 38,494 students had appeared for the test from Odisha.

There are two candidates in the list of top 50 successful candidates in NEET exam 2023.

Swayam Shakti Tripathy from Odisha is in the eighth rank in the NEET 2023. Similarly, Odisha’s Surya Pratap Mishra is in the 35th rank. Also, the list of top 20 Women in the exam, the list has Abhipsa Choudhury from Odisha.

A total of 11,45,976 candidates have qualified for the exam. 20,38,596 candidates appeared for NEET-UG 2023 exam this year.

Here is link to check NEET UG 2023 result:

https://neet.nta.nic.in/