Sexual harassment against singer Sourin Bhatt: victim’s statement recorded under section 164

Cuttack: In the matter of the sexual harassment allegation against singer Sourin Bhatt the victim’s statement was recorded in the SDJM court today under section 164.

As per reports, the Mahila Police Station has initiated investigation of the case.

Reportedly, today the victim’s statement was recorded in the SDJM court under section 164 of the CrPC. Her medical examination was also done.

Besides, the police also recorded the statement of the complainant in video and audio mode.

On the other hand, the case is currently being investigated and the statements of the people involved in the incident will be recorded, the police said.

Apart from this, Mahila Police Station personnel will go to every place where she spent time with Sourin for investigation, said Commissionerate Police Zone 2 ACP Amitabh Mohapatra.

Apart from this, if Sourin does not appear before the police, then the women’s police station will try to find him and strict action will be taken against the accused as per law, police said.

Important thing is that from the preliminary investigation, it has been found that there is truth in the complaint of the victim, said Zone 2 ACP Amitabh Mohapatra.