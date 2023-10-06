Mumbai Police bust major drug racket, seize drug worth Rs 300 crore

Mumbai: In a major success, Mumbai Police on Friday busted a major drug racket and seized drugs worth more than Rs 300 crore. ANI informed it in a X post today.

As per reports, 151 kg of mephedrone worth Rs 300 crore were seized after a factory was raided in MIDC Shinde Gaon in Nashik district.

Police arrested 12 people from several cities in an operation that was underway for the past few days, said Mumbai Police.

