Actor, Director Chittaranjan Tripathy from Odisha appointed NSD Director

New Delhi: Actor, Director Chittaranjan Tripathy from Odisha has been appointed as the Director of the National School of Drama (NSD), Delhi. This is evident now on the official website of NSD.

Tripathy hails from Bhadrak district of Odisha. He is the first Odia to become the director of the National School of Drama.

Chittaranjan Tripathy made his directorial debut with Odia film ‘Dhauli Express’ in the year 2007. The film received three Odisha State Film Awards.

Tripathy is known form ‘Tera Mera Tedha Medha’, ‘Mukhyamanti’, ‘Dhauli Express’ and Talvar. He played the character of Sub Inspector Shankar Shukla in Bollywood film ‘Chhapaak’.

