Muktsar: 3 officers including SP arrested for torturing lawyer in custody

Muktsar: Three police officers, including the superintendent of police and two CIA in-charge inspectors, were arrested for subjecting an advocate to unnatural sex, custodial torture, and criminal intimidation in Muktsar.

The incident had prompted the Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana, the top statutory body of lawyers, to boycott work in solidarity with their colleagues since Tuesday.

In response to this situation, the state government also took action and transferred Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajay Maluja of Fridakot Range and Muktsar Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Harmanbir Singh Gill.

This shocking case came to light when six policemen, including SP Ramandeep Bhullar, were booked for allegedly subjecting a lawyer in their custody to torture, which included forcing him into unnatural sex with a co-accused in Muktsar, as per the FIR.

The lawyers had initially been arrested on September 14, along with another man, following a complaint by CIA in-charge Raman Kamboj.

Kamboj alleged that the lawyer had assaulted a police team and torn some officers’ uniforms.

Both individuals were presented before a court on September 15, which remanded them to judicial custody. However, the following day, the lawyer requested a medical re-examination, claiming inhuman treatment at the CIA complex.

The advocate’s legal counsel presented a medical re-examination report that revealed 18 injury marks on his body. On September 21, the advocate appeared in court and provided a statement.

Subsequently, on September 22, Muktsar Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Raj Pal Raw, who is also the complainant in the case, took note of the victim’s statement. He ordered the Muktsar police to file charges against the officers for various offences and to initiate a probe, according to the FIR. However, it took the police authorities three days to register the FIR.