12-year-old girl partially clothed rape victim walks a hour seeking help in MP

The incident took place in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain district.

New Delhi: In a shocking incident a 12-year-old minor girl was allegedly raped. More than that following the incident she reportedly walked around for about one hour seeking help to people but no one reportedly helped her out.

Even a man was seen driving her out in a CCTV footage. The incident took place in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain district.

A 12-year-old girl who had been raped was seen on CCTV footage going door to door seeking help, while bleeding and only partially clothed, in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain district, reported The Indian Express.

On Monday Police later reportedly found the rape victim girl near an ashram and sent her to the hospital for treatment. Reportedly, Police are now trying to find out how the girl was assaulted as the girl is not in a position to inform how the crime took place.

