LS polls: PM Modi to campaign in Bihar, Bengal; BJP chief’s roadshows in TN

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday will hold four public meetings two each in Bihar and West Bengal to campaign for the BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

In Bihar, the Prime Minister will address public meetings in Gaya at 10 a.m. and in Purnea at 12:30 p.m. From there, he will proceed to West Bengal to hold public meetings in Balurghat (2:30 p.m.) and Raiganj (4:15 p.m.).

Major political events that will unfold across the country today:

* BJP President J.P. Nadda will hold three roadshows in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday. His roadshows in Ramanathapuram, Tenkasi, and Perambalur are slated for 10:30 a.m., 1:00 p.m. and 4:10 p.m., respectively.

* Union Home Minister Amit Shah will campaign for the BJP in Jammu & Kashmir, Uttarakhand, and Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday. He will hold public meetings in Jammu’s Paloura at 10:45 a.m. and Uttarakhand’s Kotdwar at 2:15 p.m.

In the evening, the Home Minister will hold a roadshow in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhindwara.

* Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge is scheduled to visit Nagaland to address an election rally in Dimapur on Tuesday. The public rally will begin at 12 noon.

* Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will hold multiple public outreach programmes in Kerala on Tuesday. The programme titled ‘Janasamparkam’ is scheduled at Kodiyathur, Theyyathumkadavu in Kozhikode district, at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Subsequently, the Wayanad MP will proceed to Malappuram district, where he will participate in five public outreach events at Keezhuparamba Town, Urangattiri, Mampad, Nilambur, and Moothedam.

* Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi will hold roadshows in Assam and Tripura. Her roadshows in Assam’s Jorhat is slated for 11:30 a.m. and in Tripura West at 2:45 p.m.

* Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav’s wife, Dimple Yadav, the sitting Mainpuri MP, will file her nomination on Tuesday.

* Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will address a public meeting in Ajmer at 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

* Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will be on a two-day visit to Gujarat from Tuesday. He will campaign for AAP candidate in Bhavnagar on Tuesday.

* Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will address an election rally at 1.30 p.m. in Nehtaur on Tuesday. He will also hold a roadshow in Saharanpur at 4.10 p.m. From there, CM Yogi will proceed to Shamli to hold a public meeting for BJP’s Kairana Lok Sabha seat candidate.

* Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Chaudhary Jayant Singh will campaign for NDA candidate Bhupendra Yadav from the Alwar Lok Sabha constituency of Rajasthan on Tuesday.

* Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mayawati will address an election rally in Bijnor at 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

* Congress leader Digvijay Singh will file his nomination for the Lok Sabha elections from Rajgarh Lok Sabha seat on Tuesday.

* Congress leader Sachin Pilot will address a public meeting in Jammu’s Udhampur on Tuesday.

* Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia will file his nomination for the Lok Sabha election from Madhya Pradesh’s Guna seat on Tuesday.