Karnataka Government Officer Murdered, Driver arrested

Bengaluru: Prathima KS, a 45-year-old senior geologist working in the Mines and Geology Department of Karnataka, was found dead in her residence in Subramanyapora of Bengaluru. The suspect, Kiran, who was a government driver, has been arrested for her murder. Kiran had been dismissed from his position around seven to ten days before the incident.

Prathima’s body was discovered with her throat slit on Sunday morning, and her brother reported the crime to the police. She had been at her office until 6 pm on Saturday, after which the replacement driver dropped her off at her home around 8 pm.

The accused, Kiran, an on-contract government employee for the past five years, has reportedly confessed to the murder, citing his dismissal as the motive. After the crime, he fled to Chamarajanagar, approximately 200 km from Bengaluru.

Prathima KS was known as a diligent and dynamic professional who had earned a good reputation in her department.

The murder is believed to have occurred between 8 pm on Saturday and 8 am on Sunday. Prathima’s home was a two-floor, independent building in Doddakallasandra. She had been working in Bengaluru for over a year, and her work took her to various parts of the city, including rural areas.

Further investigation is underway.