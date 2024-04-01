IMD issues alert for heavy rainfall and heatwave in these states, check details

By Akankshya Mishra
Representational Image
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued alerts for heavy rainfall and thunderstorms in multiple states of India. Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh have been issued with a heavy rainfall alert till April 4.

Meanwhile, IMD has also predicted that other states including Maharashtra and Karnataka might experience heat wave conditions during the same period.

Take a look at IMD’s alert for different parts of India:

  • Rainfall along with thunderstorms, snowfall over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal, and Uttarakhand between April 3 and April 6.
  • Moderate Rainfall over Chandigarh, Punjab, and Haryana between April 3 and April 5.
  • Rainfall along with thunderstorms, snowfall over Arunachal Pradesh between March 31 to April 4.
  • Moderate rainfall over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Tripura, and Mizoram on April 1.
  • Heatwave conditions over Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, and Karnataka between April 1 to April 4.
  • Heat conditions over Odisha between April 2 to April 4; Maharashtra between March 31 and April 1.
  • Humid weather over Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry between March 31 and April 4.

Further, IMD has also predicted a rise and fall in temperature in different parts of the state. They are as follows:

  • Fall in temperature by two degree Celsius in North-Western India for the next two days. Notably, the temperature is likely to rise thereafter.
  • Rise in temperature by two to three degree Celsius in East India from April 2.
  • Rise in temperature by two to three degree Celsius in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu in the next three days.

