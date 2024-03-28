Amid scorching heatwave alert, IMD issues yellow warning for rain in Odisha for next 4 days

Bhubaneswar: Amid the scorching heatwave alert, the regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) today issued yellow warning for rain in Odisha for the next four days.

According to IMD, the yellow warning for thunderstorm with lightning has been issued between 8.30 AM of March 29 and 8.30 AM of April 1.

Check the day and district-wise warnings:

Day 1 (Valid upto 8.30 AM of 29.03.2024):

Yellow Warning: Thunderstorm with lightning very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Sundargarh, Gajapati and Rayagada.

Light to moderate rain/thundershower likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Sundargarh, Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput and dry weather very likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

Day 2 (Valid from 8.30 AM of 29.03.2024 to 8.30 AM of 30.03.2024):

Yellow Warning: Thunderstorm with lightning very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore and Jajpur.

Light to moderate rain/thundershower likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj and dry weather very likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

Day 3 (Valid from 8.30 AM of 30.03.2024 to 8.30 AM of 31.03.2024):

Yellow Warning: Thunderstorm with lightning very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Bhadrak, Balasore, Jajpur, Dhenkanal, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar and Angul.

Light to moderate rain/thundershower likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Sambalpur, Mayurbhanj and dry weather very likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

Day 4 (Valid from 8.30 AM of 31.03.2024 to 8.30 AM of 01.04.2024):

Yellow Warning: Thunderstorm with lightning very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Balasore and Mayurbhanj.

Light to moderate rain/thundershower likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore and dry weather very likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

Meanwhile, the office of the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) has issued the following advisories to the collectors in view of the warnings of the weatherman.

Districts under yellow warning to keep administrative machinery ready to face any eventuality.

People may be advised to keep watch on weather and take safe shelter during the thunderstorm activity to protect from lightning.

Submit a report on the damage, if occurred due to thunderstorm, whirlwind, hailstorm, lightning immediately for information of the govt.

On the other hand, the IMD also has predicted that the temperature likely to rise by 2-3 degrees and touch the 40 degree Celsius-mark in a couple of days.