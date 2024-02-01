ICG celebrates 48th Raising Day in New Delhi

New Delhi: The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) celebrated its 48th Raising Day today on February 1, 2024, in New Delhi. The day is celebrated to commemorate its remarkable journey from a modest beginning in 1977 to become a formidable force in maritime security.

Presently the Indian Coast Guard is on track with 152 ships and 78 aircraft in its arsenal. The ICG is further on track to achieve its targeted force levels of 200 surface platforms and 100 aircraft by 2030.

Under the motto “Vayam Rakshamah” (We Protect), the ICG has saved over 11,554 lives since its inception, including 200 lives in the year 2023. This commitment to safety and security has positioned ICG as one of the renowned Coast Guards globally.

Maintaining a 24×7 vigil in the Maritime Zones of India, the ICG deploys 50 to 60 ships and 10 to 12 aircraft daily, contributing to the nation’s goal of ensuring free and secure seas for sustainable progress in the blue economy and safe maritime transportation.