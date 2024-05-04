Five killed after car falls into deep ditch in Dehradun

Dehradun: Atleast five people were killed and one sustained serious injuries after a car fell into a deep ditch in the Dehradun district of Uttarakhand on Saturday.

The incident took place near Pani Wala Band on Mussoorie Dehradun Marg, Jhadipani Road, Uttarakhand.

The deceased identity is yet to be ascertained, but the injured was identified as Nancy who is undergoing medical treatment.

According to the Superintendent of Police (SP) for the City, Pramod Kumar, a car lost control and fell into a deep ditch in which five people died while one girl was seriously injured.

“The injured condition is critical,” said Kumar. There were a total of seven members in the car out of which four were boys while two were girls all were students of Dehradun IMS College and had come to Mussoorie for a trip, Kumar added. While returning to Dehradun in the morning, the car fell into a deep ditch, Kumar said.

Further, he said that emergency response teams, including the Mussoorie Police, Fire Service, and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), quickly arrived on the scene following reports of the accident. They successfully rescued the two girls from the ditch and transported them to a hospital in Dehradun. However, despite their efforts, one of the girls succumbed to her injuries later in the hospital.

