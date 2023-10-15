Earthquake of 3.1 magnitude hits New Delhi

New Delhi: An earthquake of 3.1 magnitude has hit the National Capital of New Delhi, confirmed National Centre of Seismology. The tremors were felt in parts of Delhi NCR, Noida, Ghaziabad and Faridabad. The quake jolted the Northern India at 4.08 pm on Sunday.

Informing about the tremor, National Centre of Seismology tweeted, “Earthquake of Magnitude:3.1, Occurred on 15-10-2023, 16:08:16 IST, Lat: 28.41 & Long: 77.41, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 9km E of Faridabad, Haryana. ”

The epicenter of the phenomenon is said to be 10 km below the ground.

So far no casualties or damages are reported. Further detailed reports are awaited.