Petrol And Diesel Price Decreases In Bhubaneswar on May 24, Check details

Bhubaneswar: The rates of petrol and diesel have decreased marginally in Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar. On May 24, 2024, petrol has been priced at Rs 101.05 per litre while diesel costs Rs 92.62 per litre.

Coming to Cuttack city in Odisha, the prices of fuel have also decreased in the last 24 hours. On May 24, 2024, petrol has been priced at Rs 101.21 per litre while diesel costs Rs 92.78 per litre.

Prices of petrol in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:

Rs 94.72 per litre in Delhi

Rs 103.94 per litre in Kolkata

Rs 104.21 per litre in Mumbai

Rs 100.98 per litre in Chennai

Rs 101.05 per litre in Bhubaneswar

Prices of diesel in important cities of India have been recorded as follows: