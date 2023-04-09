4.1 magnitude earthquake hits Nicobar Island
An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter scale struck Nicobar Island on Sunday, the National Centre of Seismology reported.
The earthquake hit the island at around 2:59 p.m.
The epicentre was located at a latitude of 9.01 and a longitude of 94.03 and occurred at a depth of 10 km, according to the National Centre of Seismology.
Earthquake of Magnitude:4.1, Occurred on 09-04-2023, 14:59:46 IST, Lat: 9.01 & Long: 94.18, Depth: 10 Km , Nicobar island, India for more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/KVJDtTVrhK @Indiametdept @ndmaindia @Dr_Mishra1966 @DDNational pic.twitter.com/K5HjqNtHF1
— National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) April 9, 2023
No causalities have been reported yet.