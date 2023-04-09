4.1 magnitude earthquake hits Nicobar Island

An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter scale struck Nicobar Island on Sunday, the National Centre of Seismology reported.

Portblair: An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter scale struck Nicobar Island on Sunday, the National Centre of Seismology reported.

The earthquake hit the island at around 2:59 p.m.

The epicentre was located at a latitude of 9.01 and a longitude of 94.03 and occurred at a depth of 10 km, according to the National Centre of Seismology.

No causalities have been reported yet.

