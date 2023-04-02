Earthquake magnitude of 3.6 jolts Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur

An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 on the Richter scale jolted Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur on Sunday.

Nation
By Jyotishree Kisan 0
Madhya pradesh earthquake

Madhya Pradesh: An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 on the Richter scale jolted Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur on Sunday.

The tremors were felt 218 kilometers from Pachmarhi, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

No damage was reported.

Taking to Twitter, the nodal agency for monitoring earthquake activity shared, “Earthquake of magnitude:3.6, Occurred on 02-04-2023, 11:00:36 IST, Lat: 23.22 & Long: 80.40, Depth: 23 km, Location: 218 km ENE of Pachmarhi, Madhya Pradesh, India.”

Jyotishree Kisan 256 news

Hi, This is Jyotishree Kisan. An alumini of KIIT and a content writer at Kalingatv Digital. I keep special interest in News stuff and love to explore about the Entertainment world.

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.