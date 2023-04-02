Earthquake magnitude of 3.6 jolts Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur
An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 on the Richter scale jolted Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur on Sunday.
The tremors were felt 218 kilometers from Pachmarhi, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).
No damage was reported.
Taking to Twitter, the nodal agency for monitoring earthquake activity shared, “Earthquake of magnitude:3.6, Occurred on 02-04-2023, 11:00:36 IST, Lat: 23.22 & Long: 80.40, Depth: 23 km, Location: 218 km ENE of Pachmarhi, Madhya Pradesh, India.”
