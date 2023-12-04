Cyclone Michaung to make landfall in Andhra Pradesh tomorrow as severe cyclonic storm

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued warnings about Cyclone ‘Michaung’ gaining strength over the Bay of Bengal and South Andaman Sea. It is likely to miss Chennai but could make landfall between Andhra Pradesh’s Nellore and Machilipatnam on Tuesday afternoon with winds up to 100 kilometre per hour.

The cyclonic storm, currently a depression, is likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm today over the South West Bay of Bengal. By tomorrow forenoon, it is expected to reach the West-central Bay of Bengal off the South Andhra Pradesh and north Tamil Nadu coasts.

In connection with the same, PM Narendra Modi spoke to Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy about the safety measures drawn out for cyclone ‘Michung’ and also promised all possible help. The Puducherry government has declared a holiday for colleges, and has put response teams in different states on standby. Over 100 State Disaster Response Team members in Tamil Nadu’s Kanchipuram district.

Southern Railway cancelled 118 trains in Tamil Nadu from December 3 to December 6. Chennai Metro railway has adjusted its schedule for today due to the cyclone. Trains will run from 5 m to 11 pm, with varying frequencies during different hours.

Authorities in four Tamil Nadu districts, including Chennai, have been put on high alert. Evacuations are underway in low-lying areas, with 2.44 crore people alerted via messages. Boats and other equipment have been put on standby in vulnerable areas, with 150 locations identified for possible waterlogging.

Due to heavy rainfall, the Madras High Court declared a holiday for all Chennai courts today. Principal district judges in Kanchipurm, Chengalpet, and Tiruvallur will decide based on local situations.

The State Disaster Management Agency of Andhra Pradesh reported that Cyclone Michaung is moving northwest over the Southwest Bay of Bengal at a speed of 13 kilometre per hour. Currently, it is positioned 150 kilometres from Chennai, 250 kilometres from Nellore, 360 kilometres from Bapat, and 380 kilometre from Machilipatnam.

The storm is expected to move parallel to the coast today and make landfall between Nellore and Machilipatnam on Tuesday afternoon as a severe cyclone storm.