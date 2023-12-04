Cyclone Michaung to make landfall tomorrow, heavy rainfall in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Under the influence of Cyclone ‘Michaung’, Odisha is likely to experience heavy rainfall in the forthcoming days. In view of the same, five districts of Odisha have been issued a yellow warning for today. These include Malkangiri, Rayagada, Gajapati, Koraput, and Ganjam.

The regional meteorological department predicts intensified rainfall on December 5. The regional meteorological department has issued an orange warning to five districts for very heavy rainfall tomorrow. These include Malkangiri, Rayagada, Gajapati, Koraput, and Ganjam. Several areas across these districts are likely to experience rainfall ranging from 115 mm to 204 mm.

Further, a yellow warning has been issued to four districts for moderate to heavy rainfall tomorrow. These include Puri, Nabarangapur, Kandhamal, and Kalahandi. Yellow alerts have also been issued to 11 districts of Odisha in view of heavy rainfall on December 6.

During this period, the sea is likely to remain turbulent. Hence, it has been advised against visiting the coastal areas of Odisha until December 6.

Cyclone ‘Michaung’ continues to remain centred over the South Western Bay of Bengal. According to weather forecasts, it is likely to advance rapidly in the North Western direction. The speed of the system is approximately 13 kilometres per hour.

The cyclone is likely to reach the coast of Southern Andhra Pradesh and adjacent North Tamil Nadu by noon today. It is likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm.

Cyclone ‘Michaung’ will continue to move in a north-northwest direction and make landfall on the Andhra coast tomorrow. It will make landfall in south Andhra Pradesh coast between Nellore and Machilipatnam during the afternoon hours. At that time, the wind speed are expected to reach 90 to 110 km per hour.

