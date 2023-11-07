Chhattisgarh elections: CRPF commando injured in Naxal-planted IED blast in Sukma

Sukma: A commando of the Central Police Reserve Force (CRPF) sustained injuries on Tuesday (November 7) in an IED (improvised explosive device) blast by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district. The jawan was deployed on election duty during the time of the blast.

The incident occurred when a joint team of CRPF and Commando Battalions for Resolute Action (CoBRA) 206th battalion was out on an area domination operation from Tondamarka camp towards Elmagunda village for security deployment during the polls, a senior police official said.

The injured commando, identified as Inspector Shrikant who belonged to CoBRA 206th battalion stepped over the IED during patrolling, planted by the Naxalites. The incident led to an explosion which caused him injuries.

Voting for the first phase of the Chhattisgarh Assembly polls for 20 seats in the southern region began on Tuesday. Voting is being held in constituencies that are Naxal affected districts like Bastar, Dantewada, Kanker, Kabeerdham and Rajnandgaon.

Counting of the votes is scheduled for December 3.