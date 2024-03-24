Budaun Murder Case: “Why my kids were killed,” Father of victims attempts self-immolation

Budaun: The father of the two minor children who were killed by a barber in their house on March, tried to attempt self-immolation on Sunday.

According to reports, the father of the two victims, Vinod Kumar, tried to set a bike on fire and immolate himself. Fortunately, he was save in time by the cops.

Reportedly, Vinod revealed that he was upset because the police failed to find the motive behind his sons’ murder.

“I am not concerned with the encounter of the accused or the arrest of the second accused. All I want to know why my children were killed,” he said.

It is worth mentioning here that the main accused Sajid was gunned down in a police encounter within two hours of the incident on Tuesday, while his brother Javed, the second accused in the Budaun double murder case, was arrested from Bareilly on Thursday.

Javed was on the run after the murder of two children on Tuesday evening. Javed was arrested on Thursday, said IG Bareilly range R K Singh.

In a video after his arrest, he is heard saying, “I ran straight to Delhi after the incident and from there I have to come to Bareilly to surrender. I have received phone calls from people about what my brother did.”

Sajid, who had recently opened a barber shop in the locality, allegedly attacked three brothers – Ayush (12), Honey (8), and Piyush (10), with a knife. Ayush and Honey died in the attack, while Piyush was rushed to a hospital with grievous wounds.

Also Read: Man Stabs Woman Repeatedly For Making Fun Of Him In Delhi