Man stabs woman repeatedly for making fun of him in Delhi

New Delhi: A man repeatedly stabbed a woman in Mukerjee Nagar of Delhi for making fun of him. According to reports, the woman suffered minor injuries in the incident and is out of danger now. Meanwhile, the police have arrested the accused.

As per reports, the accused has been identified as Aman and the incident occurred on March 22. Reportedly, students in Mukerjee Nagar used to make fun of the perpetrator and call him mad as he used to keep wandering in the area, without doing anything.

The woman who was attacked in the incident used to come to Mukerjee Nagar to study in a library. As per the accused, the woman also made fun of him.

During interrogation, the accused revealed that she also made fun of him, which prompted him to pick up a knife from a nearby vegetable vendor and attack her in a fit of rage.

Fortunately, the woman did not receive grievous injuries as passers-by were quick to stop the man from attacking her any further.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. More detailed reports are awaited.

