Budaun murder case : Second accused Javed arrested from Bareilly

Badaun (UP): In a major breakthrough, Uttar Pradesh police arrested Javed, the second accused in the Budaun double murder case, from Bareilly today (March 21).

Javed was on the run after the murder of two children on Tuesday evening. His brother and the main accused Sajid was gunned down in a police encounter within two hours of the incident.

Javed was arrested on Thursday, said IG Bareilly range R K Singh.

In a video after his arrest, he is heard saying, “I ran straight to Delhi after the incident and from there I have to come to Bareilly to surrender. I have received phone calls from people about what my brother did.”

He claimed that he had no idea why his brother committed the crime. He said he fled because he feared for his own life.

Javed is now being brought to Budaun for further interrogation.

Sajid, who had recently opened a barber shop in the locality, allegedly attacked three brothers – Ayush (12), Honey (8), and Piyush (10), with a knife. Ayush and Ahaan died in the attack, while Piyush was rushed to a hospital with grievous wounds.

BJP MP from Budaun, Sanghamitra Maurya, visited the victims’ houses and assured them of her full support. “I condemn the murder of the two minor boys,” she said.