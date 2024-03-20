Salon owner kills neighbour minor kids, later killed in encounter in UP

Badaun: In a gruesome incident, a salon owner killed two minor living in the neighbourhood and injured another child in Badaun of Uttar-Pradesh.

The deceased minor were identified as Ayush and Honey aged 14 and 6 respectively. The incident took place in the Baba colony under the Mandi Samiti police station.

Reports say, the salon owner Sajid barged into the neighbour’s house at round 7.30 pm and slit the throats of both the boys and injured the third one. After committing the crime, he fled from the scene.

Later, the police launched a manhunt operation and Sajid was killed in the encounter.

The Badaun AAP Alok Priyadarshi said, Sajid entered the house of neighbour Vinod Kumar and attacked both the children and killed them. Vinod denied of any personal enmity. He had demanded Rs 5,000 for wife delivery and had agreed to give the amount.

The nearby locals said that Sajid had disputes with Vinod and his family.

Meanwhile, Bareily Inspector General Rakesh Kumar said that Sajid tried to escape and in return he fired at the police. He was killed in retaliatory fire.

The reason for the murder is not known yet. Further investigation is underway.

