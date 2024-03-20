Brothers convert Maruti Suzuki Wagon R into helicopter in Uttar Pradesh, police seize vehicle

Lucknow: Two brothers from Uttar Pradesh converted an old Maruti Suzuki Wagon R into a helicopter in Ambedkar Nagar. The siblings identified as Ishwardeen and Parmeshwardeen, created the customised vehicle to provide a unique experience for weddings. This customized vehicle was made to offer stylish transportation for brides and grooms while boosting their family’s earnings.

However, this customized vehicle was spotted near Akbar bus stand when the traffic police seized it. Reportedly, the modified vehicle makers were going to get the vehicle freshly painted when the police caught them during a routine inspection.

According to reports, the vehicle was seized for not adhering to transportation rules, specifically for undergoing modifications without proper authorisation from the relevant authorities. However, the cops later released the vehicle with a fine.

Speaking about the seizing of the vehicle to media agency ANI, Assistant Superintendent of Police Vishal Pandey said, “Due to the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct, there have been continuous vehicle checks by the police. During one such inspection, a modified car was intercepted by the traffic police. Since modifications require permission from the RTO department, the vehicle was seized under Section 207 of the Motor Vehicles Act. Further investigation into other aspects is underway.”

Earlier, a man from Odisha’s Puri district modified a car into a helicopter.