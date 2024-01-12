Bengaluru man finds metal piece in food ordered online, Company refunds Rs 50

Bengaluru: A Bengaluru man found a metal piece in his chicken shawarma ordered through the online food delivery platform. The surprising thing here is, the delivery refunded Rs 50, when the man contacted them.

Sharing details about the incident on Reddit, the man said the food was ordered from an outlet in Bengaluru’s Nagawara and that he was “shocked” when Swiggy’s support team offered him a refund of ₹ 50 when he contacted them.

He posted a picture of the metal piece next to his partially eaten shawarma and wrote, “So I had ordered a Shawarma from Absolute Shawarma (Near JMJ Hospital), Nagawara, Bangalore. I had ordered it through Swiggy and once I started eating I noticed something crisp, to my surprise it was a metal piece from the flame grill used for the preparation of shawarma.”

Following the discovery of the metal piece, the man contacted Swiggy’s support team and apprised them of the incident. He asked he support team and requested a complete refund and a replacement shawarma to be delivered to his doorstep. However, the company proposed a refund of ₹ 50 as “a token of apology.”

“I was so shocked to see the Swiggy Support Agent taking the matter so lightly. Is there any way for me to fight against this injustice legally or report it to concerned authorities who will definitely action on this?” he further wrote on Reddit.

This is not the first time, rather several cases have surfaced recently where customers have found an unusual item in their food orders.