Bengaluru cafe blast case: Mastermind arrested from West Bengal

Bengaluru: In the latest development in the Rameshwaram cafe blast in Bengaluru, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested two suspects from West Bengal.

The absconders have been identified as Adbul Matheen Taha and Mussavir Hussain Shazeb and they have been apprehended.

The NIA took over the case on March 3 and identified the main accused, Mussavir, who had carried out the blast.

Another conspirator, Abdul Matheen Taahaa a.k.a. Matheen a.k.a. Taha a.k.a. Vignesh. D a.k.a. Sumit. are also wanted in other cases.

Shazib has been using the forged driving license in the name of Mohammed Juned Sayed or other similar forged ID documents to conceal his identity. The accused has been using Hindu identity documents, forged Aadhaar in the name of Vignesh, or other similar forged ID documents to conceal identity.

Earlier, the NIA had announced the arrest of Muzamil Shareef, a key conspirator in the cafe blast case.

The probe has revealed that Shareef extended logistic support to the other two identified accused in the case, involved in an IED explosion in the cafe located at ITPL Road, Brookfield in Bengaluru on March 1.

Several staff members were injured, some of them grievously, in the blast, which also caused extensive damage to the cafe’s property.