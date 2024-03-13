Bengaluru Cafe blast: Key suspect taken into custody, identified as Shabbir

Bengaluru: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken into custody a key suspect in the Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast case on Wednesday.

The suspect has been identified as Shabbir, was arrested from Bellary district in Karnataka.

Ten people were injured in the low intensity blast at the popular cafe in Bengaluru that took place on March 1. The explosion was carried out by triggering an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) bomb.

After several footages were released by the police, the key suspect was capture in one of the CCTV carrying a plate of idli inside the cafe with a bag on his shoulder. He can be seen wearing a full sleeve shirt, cap, and eyeglasses with a face mask.

Meanwhile, in another video, the suspect was not wearing any cap nor his glasses.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had announced a Rs 10 lah reward for any information on the suspect.

The Rameshwaram cafe has resumed operations last week with enhanced security measures. Metal detectors have been installed at the entrance, and customers have to undergo screening using handheld detectors.