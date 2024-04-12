Bengaluru cafe blast case: CM Mamata Banerjee gives credit to Bengal Police for arrest of accused

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Friday, gave full credit to the state police for the arrest of two accused in the Bengaluru cafe blast case.

Mussavir Hussain Shazib and Abdul Mateen Taha were arrested from Kanthi in the East Midnapore district by the NIA on Friday.

“The two persons who have been arrested are not residents of West Bengal. They were just hiding here. We traced them within two hours. Our cops arrested them,” the Chief Minister said while addressing an election rally at Cooch Behar.

Addressing the gathering, she also cautioned the state north Bengal development minister, Udayan Guha, who is also a party legislator from Cooch Behar district, to maintain his cool during the election period. “I will advise Udayan to be cool. Nisith Pramaik will try to drag you into unnecessary problems and conduct the polling in his favour taking advantage of that. You should never allow that. Keep yourself well-prepared in advance. Mainly peace in the area,” the Chief Minister said.

Nisith Pramanik is the sitting BJP Lok Sabha member from Cooch Behar constituency who has been re-nominated by his party from the seat

The Chief Minister also said that while there might be some understanding at the national level through the opposition INDIA bloc, in West Bengal, BJP, Congress and CPI(M) are equal opponents of Trinamool Congress.

“Remember, if you want to vote against BJP you will have to vote only for Trinamool Congress and no other party,” the Chief Minister said.

She also claimed that the arrest of erstwhile Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren is concrete evidence of the BJP being anti-tribal. “Soren was the only Chief Minister in the country who hailed from a tribal background. He has been arrested. The Chief Minister of Delhi has also been arrested. Here in West Bengal, they are arresting our party leaders and workers,” the Chief Minister said.