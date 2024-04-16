4 dead, 3 missing after boat capsizes in Jhelum river in Srinagar

Srinagar: At least four people were killed and three others went missing after a boat carrying them capsized in the Jhelum River near Srinagar on Tuesday.
The incident took place in Batwara of Jammu and Kashmir.
Till now, 12 people have been rescued from the river. The boat was carrying locals and students.
A State Disaster Response Force team has been deployed for rescue operations which are currently underway.
#WATCH | A boat capsized in River Jhelum at Gandbal. SDRF team deployed. More details awaited: Disaster Management, J&K pic.twitter.com/Yd5MZvMWRR
— Kalinga TV (@Kalingatv) April 16, 2024
This is a developing story.
Also Read: 5 Students Die As Boat Capsizes In Harni Lake Of Gujarat, Several Missing