4 dead, 3 missing after boat capsizes in Jhelum river in Srinagar

By Abhilasha
boat capsizes in Jhelum river
Srinagar: At least four people were killed and three others went missing after a boat carrying them capsized in the Jhelum River near Srinagar on Tuesday.

The incident took place in Batwara of Jammu and Kashmir.

Till now, 12 people have been rescued from the river. The boat was carrying locals and students.

A State Disaster Response Force team has been deployed for rescue operations which are currently underway.

 
This is a developing story.

