5 students die as boat capsizes in Harni Lake of Gujarat, several missing

Vadodara: In an unfortunate incident, at least five students reportedly died as a boat carrying a group of students capsized in Harni Lake of Gujarat’s Vadodara today.

While it is yet to be known under what circumstances the boat capsized in the lake, the opposition party alleged that none of the students, who are said to be from a private school, were allegedly wearing life jackets.

As per reports, there were a total of 23 children along with their 4 teachers in the boat when it overturned in the Harni Lake which is being manged by the Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC).

On being informed, a team of fire fighters rushed to the spot and launched a search operation. They managed to rescue only 11 of them alive while five others had already died and others are still missing.

Meanwhile, CM Bhupendra Patel expressed his deep condolences over the loss of life due to the boat tragedy. “The incident of children drowning after the boat capsized in Vadodara’s Harani lake is extremely heartbreaking. I pray for the peace of the souls of the innocent children who lost their lives. My deepest condolences to their families in this hour of sorrow. May the Merciful God give them the strength to bear this sorrow,” the CM posted on X.

“The rescue operation of the students and teachers on board the boat is currently ongoing. The system has been instructed to provide immediate relief and treatment to the victims of the accident,” he added.