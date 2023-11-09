2 died after passenger bus caught fire in Gurugram-Jaipur Highway

Gurugram: Two people died and several sustain injuries after a moving sleeper bus on the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway became engulfed in a fierce blaze on Wednesday evening.

According to reports, at around 8.30 pm, near the Jharsa flyover on the primary thoroughfare from Delhi to Jaipur, this incident occurred. Video footage captured the horrifying scene, with the bus consumed by flames and plumes of smoke ascending into the night sky.

Speaking to media, Fire Department Deputy Director Gulshan Kalra said, “After receiving information about the incident, the fire department swiftly mobilized a response, dispatching three fire engines to the scene upon receiving word that a sleeper bus bearing the registration number AR 01 K 7707 had become a fiery inferno on the carriageway.”

At the same time, the team immediately rushed the injured to the Gurugram Civil Hospital. A representative of the hospital, reported that the injured have sustained burns ranging from 30 to 50 percent of their bodies but are presently in stable condition.

Meanwhile, the exact cause of fire is yet to be ascertained. Probe is underway and further detailed reports are awaited.

