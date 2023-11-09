1 TRF terrorist killed in encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir

Shopian: A terrorist of The Resistance Front (TRF) was killed in encounter with security forces in Kathohalan area of Shopian in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday morning.

Informing about the incident, Kashmir Zone police also mentioned that incriminating materials including arms and ammunition, have also been recovered from the possession of the terrorist.

Taking to the official X handle, Kashmir zone police tweeted, “#ShopianEncounterUpdate: One (01) #terrorist affiliated with proscribed #terror outfit TRF neutralised. Incriminating materials including arms & ammunition recovered. Search going on.”

Further detailed reports related to the incident are awaited.