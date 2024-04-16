18 Maoists including dreaded naxal Shankar Rao gunned down in Chhattisgarh

New Delhi: In a big success, the security forces on Tuesday gunned down as many as 18 Maoists including dreaded Naxal Shankar Rao in Chhattisgarh. The encounter took place in the Kalpar forest under Kanker district.

As per reports, combing operation by the security forces was underway today when the ultras surfaced from the dense forest and launched attack on the security personnel team. Soon the security forces exchanged fire in retaliation.

Reportedly, in this exchange of fire as many as 18 ultras were gunned down. The list of gunned down naxals also include dreaded Maoist Shankar Rao.

A lot of arms and ammunition have been seized in this operation. As many as 7 AK 47 rifles, 3 Light Machine Guns and huge amount of explosive items seized during search operation from the spot.

As many as two Border Security Force (BSF) jawans have sustained critical injury in this Exch.ange of Fire.

Also read: Odisha DGP Holds High Level Meeting On Combating Naxals And Maoists Ahead Of General Elections 2024