Odisha DGP holds high level meeting on combating Naxals and Maoists ahead of General Elections 2024

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha DGP has held a high level meeting on combating Naxals and Maoists ahead of the general elections 2024 in the state. With the elections just a few days away preparations have begun in a full fledged manner.

It is worth mentioning here that, the General and assembly elections are going to be held simultaneously in Odisha. Therefore, any kind of irregularities in the election needs to be prevented.

A strategy to deal with the Maoist and Naxalites needs to be drawn at the earliest in view of the general elections. An important meeting of the Odisha DGP to curb Maoist and Naxal activities ahead of elections has been convened.

In view of the upcoming elections and to manage things in an orderly manner, the meeting was held at the Bhubaneswar camp office. Along with this, various important issues were also discussed in the meeting.

The meeting was attended by the Director of the Intelligence Bureau Soumendra Priyadarshi, ADG Operations Devadatta Singh and ADG Law Enforcement Sanjay Kumar and other senior IPS officers.

