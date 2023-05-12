Waayu: Suniel Shetty launches food delivery app, claims to offer cheaper deals

Advertisement

Mumbai: Bollywood actor and investor Suniel Shetty has launched the new food delivery app ‘Waayu’, which aims to offer customers affordable and timely food, hotels, and restaurants in Mumbai. The company promises to be 15 to 20 per cent cheaper compared to competitors like Zomato and Swiggy.

The food delivery app is said to aim to address issues faced by restaurants and customers with existing online food delivery apps, such as high commissions, bad reviews, unfair rankings, etc.

While speaking about the tough scenario of the startup ecosystem, Shetty told, “We all know it is a funding winter. So it shouldn’t be about cash burn. The team has to be lean and there should be basic cash flow. I am not talking about unicorns, I am not interested in them anymore. If you are going to look at every start-up as a unicorn that is not going to happen. I will continue to back great founders and great ideas, but also make sure they have good management in place.”

Waayu was founded by Anirudha Kotgire and Mandar Lande of Destket HORECA. The app, which started its service in Mumbai, onboarded several restaurants, which include Mahesh Lunch Home, Bhagat Tarachand, Banana Leaf, Shiv Sagar, Guru Kripa, Kriti Mahal, Persian Darbar, and Ladu Samrat, as per the details mentioned on the website.

The food delivery app is being backed by the Mumbai-based Indian Hotel and Restaurant Association (AHAR). It is also onboarding restaurants from most parts of Mumbai (BMC), Mira Bhayander, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Palghar, etc. The company is also planning to extend its services to non-metropolitan and metro cities as well. The app’s cost is Rs 1000 per month, later increased to Rs 2000.

Actor Suniel Shetty, who has been appointed as the brand ambassador of the company, also holds equity in the company.