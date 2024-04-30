Rise in cases of mumps seen in Delhi and NCR, see what the disease is and why it is spreading

New Delhi: There has been a marked rise in cases of mumps in Delhi and National Capital Region or NCR, said reliable reports. Amid the recent outbreak health experts have called for increasing MMR vaccination drive in children.

Mumps is a highly contagious viral disease, which can cause respiratory complications. It is especially dangerous for young children and a leading cause of death. Globally, the US, Europe and Australia are also seeing a significant rise in cases of mumps.

The main cause behind the spread is said to be missed MMR vaccine among people. The MMR

(Measles, Mumps, Rubella) vaccine is administered in two doses and offers robust protection with an efficacy of almost 97 per cent.

The surge of mumps cases requires recognising early signs like fever, cough, and inflammation which is of paramount importance. Simple precautions like proper personal hygiene can mitigate transmission. However, the most effective defence lies in the MMR vaccination.

Common symptoms of mumps:

The symptoms include high fever and cough along with nasal discharge along with a swollen parotid gland as shown in the cover picture. Complications could potentially lead to pneumonia or encephalitis with occasional fatal outcomes as well.

What experts say:

Experts say that, it is essential to emphasise the significance of vaccination among school-age children as they frequently congregate in congested spaces. This considerably increases the viral transmission. The MMR vaccine should be administered at approximately 1 year old and followed up with a second dosage when the child reaches the age of three.

Adults who have skipped or had an incomplete vaccination history can also consider getting immunised, the experts further added.