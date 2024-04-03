Dream destinations in India for coffee lovers, Read to know more

Step into the captivating realm of South India’s coffee blossom season, where the landscape transforms into a stunning canvas adorned with delicate white flowers. Amidst the tranquil settings of Coorg and Chikmagalur, premier luxury resorts invite travellers to experience this ephemeral wonder.

The blossoming of flowers signals the transition from winter to spring—a time of renewal and rejuvenation. While this phenomenon is celebrated in various forms across different cultures, one particularly enchanting manifestation is the coffee blossom season. In regions like South India, the landscape undergoes a remarkable transformation as delicate white flowers adorn the coffee plantations.

Read on to find a list of five places in India, that would make it into the checklist of destinations for coffee lovers:

The Ibnii Spa Resort, Coorg

Nestled amidst the tranquil landscapes of Coorg, The Ibnii Spa Resort offers guests a serene sanctuary to immerse themselves in the natural beauty of the coffee blossom season. Surrounded by picturesque vistas, this luxurious retreat provides an idyllic setting for travellers seeking relaxation and adventure. From indulging in wellness activities to experiencing the enchanting spectacle of delicate coffee blossoms, guests can savour every moment while enjoying the epitome of luxury accommodation.

Evolve Back’s Chikkana Halli Estate, Coorg

Evolve Back, Coorg, nestled within a 300-acre working coffee and spice plantation, offers an ideal setting to immerse oneself in this seasonal spectacle. During the Coffee Blossom Season in Coorg, the landscape transforms into a mesmerizing sight, with delicate white flowers adorning the coffee plants. The enchanting aroma reminiscent of jasmine fills the air, creating an atmosphere of magic and tranquillity. While the blossom season typically begins towards the end of March, it might extend into April or bid adieu earlier than expected. Visitors are advised to check in with local sources about the bloom to be sure of experiencing the enchanting coffee blossom season.

Java Rain Resort, Chikmagalur

Located amidst the picturesque landscapes of Chikmagalur, Java Rain Resort provides a tranquil escape for guests seeking to witness the beauty of coffee blossoms in South India.

The Tamara, Coorg

Tucked away in the lush hills of Coorg, The Tamara offers guests a luxurious retreat amidst the stunning scenery of coffee plantations, making it an ideal destination to experience the coffee blossom season.

The Serai, Chikmagalur

Set amidst the verdant hills of Chikmagalur, The Serai allows guests to witness the captivating beauty of coffee blossoms while enjoying world-class hospitality and luxurious accommodation.

As you plan your long weekend getaway, consider these five irresistible destinations and resorts that promise unforgettable experiences amidst nature’s splendour. From romantic retreats to luxurious spa getaways, there’s something for every traveller seeking relaxation, adventure, and romance. Pack your bags and embark on a journey to rejuvenation and bliss in these captivating locales.