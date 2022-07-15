Chinese ice cream doesn’t melt even under fire, sparks buzz online

If you are an avid social media user, you might have definitely come across videos of people creating bizarre dishes in the name of fusion food. But have you ever seen any strange ice cream? If not, then you are in for a shock.

China has come with a strange ice cream that doesn’t even melt on fire. Yes, you heard it right. In fact, some people even tried to melt the frozen dessert with the help of a lighter, but it hardly showed any sign of melting.

It is to be noted that the ice cream was later kept in a room at 88 degrees Fahrenheit for one hour, yet people failed to melt it.

According to a report by Daily Star, people have contradictory reactions to this strange creation. Everyone is curious about the ingredients put in the ice cream, which makes it unable to melt even over the fire. People even asked if it will melt in the stomach after being eaten.

Named ‘Chicecream,’ this ice cream is said to cost 8.20 euros (Rs. 656).

Reportedly, the company said that the dessert contains Carrageenan Gum, which helps the ice cream maintain its form.

Meanwhile, questions are being raised on the health aspects of this product as the ingredient like carrageenans, and seaweed extract, which some studies have suggested causes health problems and perhaps even cancer.

The ice cream brand on the other hand released a statement on the popular Chinese website Weibo and addressed that the main components of the bay salt coconut-flavored ice cream are milk, single cream, coconut pulp, condensed milk, and milk powder, adding that 40% of this ice cream is made up of solid materials. It also stated that carrageenans are widely used in ice cream and beverages.

The company’s statement, however, has failed to convince people about the safe consumption of the product, and neither does the price of the ice cream justify their statement.

The video of the ice cream not being able to melt even over fire has sparked a buzz online. Users question the company’s high prices and overloaded additives.