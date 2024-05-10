Sarpanch arranges drinking water for birds to beat the summer heat, watch

Patnagarh: A sarpanch made arrangement of water for birds to beat the summer heat. Banamali Nayak, the sarpanch of Dhumabhata in Belpada Block of Balangir district is in discussion these days for his noble deed towards birds.

A few days back the Sarpanch was returning home when he saw that birds have died and fallen on the road. After learning that the birds were dying due to the heat wave condition, as the ponds and other water bodies had dried up and water is not available for a long way, he became sad. From the next day, he started to arrange water for birds. He has tied water containers in the trees under his panchayat for the birds.

Water kiosks have been opened to provide drinking water to people across the state while the temperature is above 42 degrees. Meanwhile, birds are dying without getting water.

Every morning, he sets out from house along with water bottles in a bag and goes on filling water in the containers that have been tied to the trees across the panchayat. If he feels somewhere new arrangement is needed, he also does it.

After this drinking water mission by the Sarpanch it has been found that no more birds are dying due to lack of water. And the locals are all praise for him for this noble job.

Birds play an important role in enhancing beauty of the environment as well as for the welfare of human society. So it is our duty to protect them. Therefore, the sarpanch has requested us to do something so that no bird dies for lack of water in the summer.

Watch the video here: