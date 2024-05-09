Bone fracture treated with egg and ghee at this clinic in Boudh dist, watch

Boudh: There is a clinic in Boudh district of Odisha where the physician treats bone fracture of patients with country egg and pure cow ghee.

Hundreds of patients have reportedly cured from here and thus many people are witnessed visiting this clinic every day. This natural clinic is located in the Jhararajing village under Banibhusanpur panchayat in Harabhanga block of Boudh district.

Ajit Pradhan is the doctor of this clinic who performs the orthopaedic processes and treatment. Many bone fracture patients have been cured by this treatment for many years. That’s why Ajit’s door is crowded with broken bone patients every morning.

Patients visit here from even far places including Cuttack and Kandhamal. Initially, his father was providing this natural treatment to the patients and now his son has taken over that responsibility.

Like a modern technically equipped hospital this clinic doesn’t have big equipment. Also, the doctor here is not prescribing expensive medicines. Yet, the patients are getting cured.

Here there is not even any kind of sorcery treatment like it goes on in some remote pockets. The physician here uses country chicken eggs and pure cow ghee to prepare an herbal medicine that is pasted on the skin.

Along with it some bamboo pieces, thick papers, clothes or bandage are tied to the damaged area of the bone. In this way the patients get well.

Some patients recover in 7 days and for some others it takes 15 days to heal. And one does not need to pay heavily for this treatment.

In this age of science, one may be sceptical hearing about such treatment, but it is true.

All kinds of fractures, including broken arm, broken leg, broken waist or a broken rib are treated here. The fracture is identified by examination of x ray copies and then the treatment is done.

Reportedly, Ajit the physician takes great pleasure in serving patients with broken bones and healing them.

During visit to this clinic Kalinga TV Digital team interacted with some patients who visited the clinic. A woman patient had come from Sonepur district. Five months ago, a bone near her neck got fractured. She came here for treatment and recovered. Now, she has come here along with her daughter who fractured her left toe while had gone to take bath.

In this age of science, people are able to recover by relying on herbal medicine. Ajit has been able to heal many patients with naturopathy. And thus the clinic and its treatment is in discussion.

Watch the video here:

Also read: Dummy EVM by Cuttack youth wins heart of candidates, voters ahead of polls in Odisha, watch