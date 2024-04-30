Retiring peon honoured by Transport Commissioner, given farewell

Bhubaneswar: Transport Commissioner Amitabh Thakur has been praised for his inspiring deed as he honoured a retiring peon. The class IV employee was not only given farewell but the Commissioner also gave him a chair to sit by his side during the farewell ceremony.

Reportedly, today was the last day of Riazul Haque’s professional life. This Class IV employee at the State Transport Authority, Odisha was retiring today after serving for a long time.

Also, Additional Transport Commissioner (Tech) Dhananjay Senapati retired from the job today.

On this occasion, the Transport Commissioner decided to throw a farewell party.

In the presence of all the high-ranking officials, the Commissioner offered a chair to the peon to sit by his side. Hearing this, Riaz shied away, but the Transport Commissioner asked him to come and take the seat.

During the farewell, many colleagues remembered services of Additional Transport Commissioner (Tech) Dhananjay Senapati. However, there were also some other colleagues who remembered works of Riaz. Also, the Transport Commissioner asked him to speak a few words to the gathering.

He never dreamed of such honor that he would receive. For this, the grateful class IV employee thanked everyone including the Transport Commissioner.

On this occasion, Amitabh Thakur wished both Dhananjay and Riaz a happy retirement. He thanked them for their long years of outstanding service. Riyaz was given flowers, Uttariya and gifts.

It is to be noted that a few days ago, a photo of DGP Arun Sadangi giving farewell and greeting a sweeper was widely discussed.